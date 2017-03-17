Nigeria’s first comedy festival to debut in Lagos

Nigeria’s Comedy industry will now welcome its first festival, a much-needed platform to discuss past, present and future issues and opportunities, showcase talent, celebrate legends, buy and sell, and teach.

Eko Comedy Festival, so named because of its Lagos origin, will hold in May of 2017, as part of what organisers, First Class Entertainment, say is a timely intervention to restructure the comedy industry, while preparing the market for a future that can see comedy contribute remarkable to Nigeria and Africa’s GDP.

‘Our industry has indeed come of age, thriving through many generations and genres’, says founder Tunde Adewale. ‘ECOFEST is a celebration of the Nigerian comedy industry, and we’re glad that our debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of our host state, Lagos.’

In a chat with newsmen, pioneer stand-up comedian Ali Baba, said the industry is now estimated to be worth around 1 billion naira, as of December 2016.

It is believed that the forthcoming comedy festival will boost the fortunes of the industry.

