The trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola continued yesterday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court with the tendering of a petition written to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on alleged bribery demand by the judge.

The petitioner, Fatima Sani Teidi and wife of former Director in Pensions Account Office, Head of Civil Service of the Federation and one of the prosecution witnesses, Sani Shuaibu Teidi, had accused the judge of demanding N25 million bribe from his husband to grant him favour in a criminal case presided over by him.

Justice Ademola, wife, Olubowale and Joe Agi (SAN) are standing trial on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged gratification.At the resumed hearing yesterday, the Director, Administration, NJC, Eugene Odukwu tendered a copy of the petition as well as the certified true copy (CTC) of the investigative panel proceedings and its findings which cleared the judge.

NJC tenders petition, panel report on Justice Ademola in court