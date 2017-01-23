NMA debunks purported sack of striking doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday, denied media reports of the sack of striking resident doctors,

describing such as “mere threat.” In a telephone chat with Vanguard, National President, NMA, Dr Mike Ogirima, said the doctors were not sacked.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, had through a circular, with reference number, (DHS/828/T/199) directed Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to employ temporary doctors that will replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike. Ogirima, in his reaction, said: “The circular is a threat and not a sack. The doctors have not been replaced and that is why we have reacted immediately,” warning that it will not fold its arms and watch its members victimised.

