Controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has declared that she wont allow seyi law to stage any comedy show in Ibadan when she becomes governor of Oyo state.

In two separate videos on Instagram both in Yoruba and English respectively, Kemi reacted to a certain video where Hip TV interviewed Seyi Law and was quoted to have said “i don’t talk about mad people”

Even though kemi acknowledged that her name wasn’t mentioned in the said video, she made it clear that Seyi Law should better wrap up all his shows in Ibadan before 2019 when according to her, she would have become the state Governor.

No show for Seyi Law when I become governor – Kemi Olunloyo