The executive committee of the Nigeria Olympic Committee has applauded sports minister Solomon Dalung for agreeing to amend the guidelines for the May 30th federation elections.

The initial guideline stated that Presidents of National Federations would not be able to stand for re-election after completing two terms.

But Dalung bowed to pressure to amend the guidelines after meeting with the NOC officials and federation presidents.

Officials will now be able to lead National Federations for a maximum of 12 years, three four-year terms..

NOC hails Dalung over elections guidelines amendment