Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson launches talent hunt

State governor (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture, is organizing the ‘GYB Talent Hunt’ for youths in Kogi state. The talent hunt, which is aimed at discovering talented actors and actresses across Kogi State will help launch their careers in mainstream Nollywood.

Speaking on why she embarked on a talent hunt, Mercy Johnson-Okojie explained; “This is my way of giving back to the state that made me who I am. I have been incredibly blessed to have played my little part in the revolution that is Nollywood, it is now time that my brothers and sisters in Kogi state get the same opportunity.”

The search for Kogi state’s future Nollywood stars will commence on August 17 at the Civic Center in Okehi and continue on August 18 at the Idah Local Government hall, Idah. The team will be in Ayingba on August 19 at the Theater Arts Hall, Kogi State University, Ayingba. The search ends in

Lokoja on August 21, at Riverton hotel.

Some of Nollywood’s most reputable acts to join Mercy Johnson-Okojie on the judging panel are, Bimbo Akintola, Francis Duru, and movie director Frank Rajah. The first prize winner will be taking home 250,000 naira and a lead role in the upcoming folklore movie ‘INIKPI’. The first runner up will receive 150,000 naira and a key feature in’ Inikpi’, while the second runner up will receive 100,000 naira and a feature in ‘Inikpi’.

The upcoming movie ‘Inikpi’is a Kogi folklore that tells the story of an Igala princess ‘Inikpi’, who out of love for her father and her people, gave her life to save the Igala land from total annihilation in the hands of their enemy, the Bini Kingdom.