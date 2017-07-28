Nollywood producer should stop criticizing awards and sit up – Chima Okereke

Nollywood filmmaker, Chima Okereke has advised Nollwood movie producers to shape up and desist from criticizing awards after the outcome of the recently held Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Okereke advised that they should rather be determined to improve their output.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, he said:

They have to try to learn from what they noticed in films that won the awards to improve their own contents, or risk being irrelevant. Nollywood must wake up, shape up and shift from criticising the award outcome. The future is bright for Nollywood but it should learn from other countries in improving film content.

Producers have to sit down and find out what they are not getting right. He noted that there was a time Nollywood was leading in Africa film production, music and other performing arts but said that the quality of today’s Nollywood movie content needed improvement. Producers have to up their game. Criticising the awards will not help matters; rather, it is a call to scale up Nollywood’s film content. The name did not say Nollywood or Nigeria Movie Awards; so, it must not be won by Nollywood.

Those who pick holes in the films that won or produced winners should try and watch those films to make informed assessment.

It was reported that Nigerians criticized the results of the AMAA 2017 awards with the claim that Nollywood was not fairly treated.

