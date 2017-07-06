Northeast Humanitarian crisis: Presidential Committee meets with Aid Agencies

Leader of the pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams, has described the members of the dreaded Cult group -“Badoo” as ritualists and former Yahoo-plus boys

He disclosed this during an interview with TVC News on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Badoo Cult group members have brutally killed a number of Lagos residents in he Ikorodu axis of the state.

While reacting to the arrest of 138 suspected members of the dreaded gang, the OPC leader said the arrest marks the beginning of the success against the group but emphasized the need for the residents of the affected areas and Lagosians in general to join hands with the Security agencies in combating crime.

He said: “Well, I think this is the beginning of success. Because we believe the operation of Saturday is just beginning of operation, subsequent ones will come within the very few days. And moreover, the issue of Badoo and other social vices need a serious cooperation of the Ikorodu residents. The police need information from our group, the residents of Ikorodu and other organisation within and outside the area because these are criminal that hardly would you see them. They are ritualists. They metamorphosed from Yahoo-Plus to Badoo. So, for us to achieve total cleansing of that area, intelligence gathering is needed.”

Adams who confirmed his group’s recent meeting with the Police on the killings in Ikorodu and its environs, declined to reveal the modalities his group will adopt in helping to bring peace to the area.

His words: “Well, it’s true that we had meeting with Police but I will not divulge the modalities we will adopt so as to achieve success in our operation.”

He said his group had met with the Police three times which had brought significant contribution to the operations in the areas.

The OPC leader who frowned at the jungle justice meted out against those suspected to be members of the group, said categorically that his group cannot be involved in extra-judicial killings because they are fully aware of its implication. He boasted that no genuine OPC member will be involved in extra Judicial killing.

Although he admitted that the OPC group is not security a security outfit, he believed that the the group has a manpower strength of more than 6 million people capable of helping in maintaining peace and order in the society. But he said his group are not desparate to be engaged by the government.

Reacting to the insinuations that some royal fathers are part of the Badoo Cult Group, Gani Adams said it is impossible for any genuine traditional ruler in Yorubaland to be part of such group. ” It is not possible for any genuine tradional ruler in Yorubaland to be part of such group but if you say traditional chiefs, I think I can agreee with you.”

