“Not Too Young to Rule” group takes advocacy to National Assembly

The “Not Too Young To Rule” group  on Tuesday protested at the National Assembly, shutting down the main entrance after security officials allegedly denied them access. 

The rally is coming less than 24 hours  after the senate president said the “Not Too Young To Rule” bill is still part of the items to be considered in the review.

The National Assembly kicked off debate on the report of a committee set up to review Nigeria’s constitution on Tuesday.

The joint committee of the senate and house of representatives submitted its report last week, with a number of proposals.

The report hasn’t been made public but issues that have generated debates about the constitution in recent times include: fiscal and regional federalism, local government autonomy, and state policing.

July 26, 2017 9:03 am 0 Comments
