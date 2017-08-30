Notorious Kidnapper, Evans pleads guilty in Court

Suspected Kidnap Kingpin,  Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans,

Image result for Evans kidnapper in court

has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping before a judge of the Ikeja High Court.

TVC News Senior Crime Correspondent, Ivy Kanu reports that Evans and five others were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge ordered that all the male defendants be remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison while the female defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, be kept at the Kirikiri Female Prison.

He adjourned till October 19.

August 30, 2017
