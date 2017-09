The National University Commission, NUC has accredited ten additional programmes for the state-owned Niger Delta University.

The accredited programmes include Chemistry, Petro-Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science, Pure and Applied Chemistry.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo presented the report to Governor Seriake Dickson before addressing the journalists on other areas of academic success.

NUC accredits ten more programmes for Niger Delta University