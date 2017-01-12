The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) has called off its three-day nationwide warning strike which kicked off Wednesday January 11th. President of‎ NUPENG, Igwe Achese called off the strike after a reconciliatory stakeholders meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in Abuja.

“I am happy to say that each and every issue raised has been addressed and I hope that all parties will be committed to implement the agreement.

We have therefore decided to call off the three- day warming strike‘’‎Achese said. NUPENG began the warning strike to draw attention to range of issues such as the indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits by some International Oil Companies IOC and refusal to allow their workers to join unions.

NUPENG suspends warning strike