Local government Workers in Ogun State under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), have staged a rally across the state capital to call the attention of the members of the public and the state House of Assembly to the reasons why all hands must be on deck in ensuring that the local government autonomy becomes a reality in Nigeria.

Led by their Chairman in the State, Ayuba Olatunji, the workers commended the passage of the local government autonomy bill by the National Assembly and wants the state Assembly to follow same step.

They lament difficulties confronting local government staff across the country and assured residents that things will be better if they allow them to operate on their own without state interference.

