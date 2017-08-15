The Nigeria Customs Service has seized more than 5,000 cartons of frozen poultry products with a value of 22 million naira.

Aside the poultry items, vehicles of assorted models and bags of rice were also intercepted and seized.

The Area Comptroller of the Ogun State Customs Command, Sani Madugu, who showed the seized items at Idi Iroko, noted that the command would not relent in its anti-smuggling war.

Madugu explained that the seized products were loaded in 10 different vehicles, adding that the drivers of the vehicles abandoned them and ran away after sighting customs officers.

