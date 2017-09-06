Ogun FMC Resident Doctors comply with nationwide strike

Resident Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State have complied with the strike order of the National Association of Resident Doctors.

They insisted that until their demands are met, they will not return to work. But the management of the Hospital maintained that they have been attending to patients through the help of consultants and Youth Corps members.

TVC News Ogun State Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that things appeared to be normal at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, as the presence of the medical personnel and cars depicted that all was well, but a closer look at some wards showed that something was amiss.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital claimed that the Hospital is still admitting patients and has been treating them through the help of consultants, Youth Corps members and himself.

When asked whether the absence of the Resident Doctors are not felt at all, the Medical Director said they miss them but the Hospital remains operational despite their absence. He wants the Resident Doctors to have a common ground with the Government.

Other hospital workers were not willing to comment but were seen going about their duties.

