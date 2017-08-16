The Ogun state government has unveiled its plan for corps members willing to use their service year to farm and venture into other areas of agriculture development.

The Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun made this known during the passing out programme of another set of corps members who have just concluded their three weeks orientation course at the NYSC camp in Sagamu.

Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Moruf Afuape said the state understands the value of Agriculture and food production in the economic development of a nation and will continue to encourage young Nigerians to venture into it.

He added that part of what the state has highlighted to attract the youth into agriculture include, allocation and clearing of lands, supply of seedlings and financial support for interested corps members.

While advising the corps members to make good use of the opportunity they have, the state coordinator of NYSC, Gladys Mbachi said the scheme will continue to develop quality future leaders with high sense of patriotism.

