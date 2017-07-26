Taraba governor signs Anti-Open Grazing law

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has signed the state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill into law.

The signing brings to an end the controversies that the bill and its passage generated.

Governor Ishaku commended the State House of Assembly for fulfilling the wishes of the majority of Tarabans who asked for the law.

Era of persistent clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Taraba State may have come to an end following the signing of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment bill 2017 into law by Gov. Darius Ishaku.

At the occasion, Gov. Ishaku recalled that strange herdsmen had caused havoc in the state in recent years, defying all security measures put in place.

He noted that there was no way the state could sit by while its citizens continue to come under persistent threats.

Ishaku said those opposing the bill did not provide an alternative measure to bring about peace between herdsmen and farmers.

He announced that government would establish pilot ranches in the three senatorial zones to serve as a reference to herdsmen in the state.

He explained that the law would take effect within six months from today to enable government carry out adequate enlightenment and for the herdsmen to organise their ranches.

He also said government would mobilize farmers to cultivate grasses for the cattle when the law becomes operational by February 24, 2018.

Most Tarabans who spoke to TVC News commended the legislators for passing the bill which they said would end unnecessary clashes between herdsmen and farmers that have resulted to loss of lives and properties.

Event watchers have commended members of the Taraba State House Of Assembly led by Hon. Peter Abel for their frantic efforts in doing the needy.

