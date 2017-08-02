Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

Medical Doctors in Ogun State under the aegis of Nigerian Medical Association have expressed worry over the activities of quack doctors in the state.

They made this known during the 2017 Scientific conference of the Association held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Led by their Chairman, Abayomi Olajid, the Doctors warned that the menace may become a monster, if not effectively tackled with urgency.

Olajide who commended the government for shutting down six health facilities in Ifo Local Government Area due to quackery related matters noted that apart from the injuries they caused on unsuspecting patients, quackery in medicine, leads to loss of revenue to professional doctors.

