Police in Ogun State have arrested 38 suspected criminals in their hideouts under the Kara long bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Iliyasu said the suspects have been terrorising commuters along the axis.

He noted that the police recovered weapons including cutlasses, Jack knives, charms and different kind of drugs.

Some of the suspects admitted that they live under the Kara long bridge but claimed that they are not into armed robbery or kidnappings.

