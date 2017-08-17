Residents of Lafenwa-Ayetoro-Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, have staged a protest under the aegis of Electricity Consumers Mega Forum (ECMF) to reject what they tagged as estimated bills from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

They are calling on the federal and state governments to intervene as they alleged that officials of the IBEDC have been collecting money from them without supplying electricity.

They queried why they have to continue to pay a company that has refused to give them prepaid meters and have been collecting money from them without proper breakdown and transparency.

They threatened that until the company supply them prepaid meter, they will no longer pay for electricity and asked the management of IBEDC not to send them estimated bills again.

