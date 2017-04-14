Okorocha raises alarm over prevalence HIV/AIDS infection in Imo

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has raised an alarm that the HIV/Aids infection is increasing at a geometric rate in the State.

Okorocha says this is due to the increased number of hotels in the region.

Our Correspondent Saturday Ochia reports that adorned with their traditional attire, the State Development Council, SDC members came in their large numbers to discuss ways of bringing development closer to the people especially those in the rural communities.

Governor Rochas Okorocha while addressing them cried out over what he described as alarming increase of HIV/Aids in the State.

Not done yet, the Governor went further telling the people not to die in silence but should speak out so as to avoid the dangers of the scourge of the dreaded disease.

Okorocha however used the opportunity to urge the SDC members, Parents and Guardians to caution their children and wards on the dangers of HIV/Aids.

