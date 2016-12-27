Olamide drops 6th studio album “The Glory”

Nigerian hip hop recording artist, Olamide Adedeji, known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo, has released his 6th studio album “THE GLORY”.

The album dropped on the 26th of December same day as his OLIC3 concert.

The self-styled “Badoo” broke the news to his over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are already hyped about the news from the comments on Olamide’s Instagram page. Olamide The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features the likes of ‘Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.

Olamide came into limelight with his monster hit “Eni-Duro” in 2011 and has gone on to release other chart-topping tracks.

