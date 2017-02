Oloibiri is heading to the United States. Afrowest will release the Nigerian film in select theatres across the US starting with Los Angeles.

Oloibiri” is a tale of a small Nigerian town struggling through a recession after suddenly finding itself entrenched in a petrol-wealth landslide.

The international premiere will also hold in Los Angeles with a special Q&A session with the director.

The film hopes to shine the light on the current issues in the Niger Delta region.

Oloibiri to premeire in the United States