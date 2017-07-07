OML 42 oil field host Communities ask FG to re-issue license

The host communities to OML 42 Oil Field want the Federal Government to revoke the lease licence of its operators, NECONDE Energy Limited, citing the company’s refusal to fulfil the five percent equity share to them.

The Host Communities Forum at a news conference in Warri, Delta State, also decried what they call the company’s non-compliance with International Oil Companies’ environment best practices in the area.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that the people are calling on the Federal Government to re-issue the lease license to another Nigerian company.

Inscriptions on the placards tell the story of a people’s dissatisfaction with the status quo and their communities’ resolve to effect a change..

The host communities alleged the non adherence to the 2010 Local Content Act and what they call the lack of NECONDE Energy Ltd’s corporate social responsibility in the area.

The OML 42 Host Communities Forum wants the Federal Government to protect their environment from pollution. They sum up their demands.

The people are not comfortable with the administrative policies of the present operators of OML 42 Field.

The host communities have given the company a 21-day ultimatum to meet their demands.

