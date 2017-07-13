Omoni Oboli becomes TIFF’s #ShareHerJourney Ambassador

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has been announced as one of five female ambassadors for the Toronto International Film Festival’s #ShareHerJourney campaign.

The campaign is an initiative by TIFF in order to “Champion female storytellers”

After the announcement, the actress took to social media to express her heartfelt joy to fans and supporters.

She wrote; “💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻Guess who just got announced as one of @tiff_net‘s ambassadors for the ‘Share Her Journey’ campaign! I’m so glad to be one of those inspiring the next generation of female filmmakers. Thanks for the opportunity Toronto International Film Festival. The world will watch my stories! 💪🏽👊🏽 #Tiff2017 #ShareHerJourney#FemaleFilmakersRock #ChildOfGrace#Unstoppable #CantStopWontStop#TiffAmbassador 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”.

TIFF has partnered with most talented women working in the industry. They join the campaign as Ambassadors and will help shape and advocate its message.

