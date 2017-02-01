Ondo Afenifere harps on restructuring, condemns Southern Kaduna killings

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has condemned the killing in Southern Kaduna and some other parts of the country, calling on the Nigerian government to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Akure, said that it is sad that the killers of innocent Nigerians in southern were still be allowed to go unpunished.

At the meeting which was attended by the Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, the group also renewed its call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted for three hours, spokesperson of the group, Yinka Odumakin, said there was no achievement that could be greater, for the current administration, than to embark on restructuring of the country as recommended by the 2014 national confab.

The group opined that for Nigeria to get out of the crises affecting its growth, proper restructuring must be carried out to avert the impending danger.

Afenifere also frowned at the failure of the government to recognise *Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria*

