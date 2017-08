The gate of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo

state has been shut by protesting non Medical staff of the hospital.

The staffers which include cleaners, gardeners and security personnel are protesting 18 months unpaid wages by the management.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the non medical staff prevented doctors and nurses from gaining entry into the hospital.

They described the attitude of the management as uncalled for.

