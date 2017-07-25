Ondo NDLEA tasks traditional rulers on Indian hemp cultivation

The Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised traditional rulers and land owners in the state to stop giving out land to Indian hemp cultivators in the state.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mohammed Malami gave the advice while addressing reporters in Akure, the state capital

He explained that most of the cultivators of Indian hemp plantation are not from Ondo state which he added made it extremely difficult to track them down.

He also lamented the manner in which land owners release their land to hemp growers without proper monitoring.

The NDLEA boss added that any Indian hemp cultivators caught risk life jail term.

