Residents of Akure, Ondo State capital want the state government to apply strategies that will put owners of abandoned building on their toes.

Particularly, some want such owners to forfeit their buildings after the expiration of the ultimatum given to them by government to complete their projects.

The call followed the arrest of some criminals in an uncompleted building in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the existence of the building, which was regarded as a hideout for

criminals, has generated reactions from residents of Akure.

Such abandoned buildings are found in many areas of Akure, and have become permanent homes for criminals.

This development has opened the eyes of some residents to the need for government to take proactive steps in ridding the town of such hideouts.

They said a law stipulating forfeiture of such abandoned buildings after expiration of ultimatum given to them by government for their completion is a good idea.

Security operatives are also charged to make routine raid of uncompleted buildings their priority.

They say combing abandoned buildings regularly will go a long way in reducing crime in the state capital.

The arrest has brought to the fore, the debate over existence of abandoned buildings in many communities in Nigeria.

Ondo residents call for regular raids of abandoned buildings to curb crimes