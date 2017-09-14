Relevant stakeholders from the oil producing communities of Ondo State have called for constant dialogue and interaction between the people and Nigerian government.

The state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and some indigenes of Ilaje made the call at the stakeholders meeting held in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area.

Some group of youths from the area also called for the extension of the amnesty programme and repair and construction of roads in the coastal communities.

This they believe will go along way in promoting peace in the oil producing communities.

