Ondo students barricade BEDC office over poor power supply

Aggrieved students of Ondo state College of Health Technology on Monday barricaded the Akure office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over the decision of the energy provider to throw their campus into

darkness for some weeks.

For several hours, they disrupted free flow of traffic at the popular NEPA area in Akure chanting solidarity songs.

The protesting students denounced what they described as unjustifiable disconnection of power at their institution.

The students also lamented the outrageous billing system of the BEDC saying the company is fond of issuing bills running into seven digits figure for non existence power supply.

