It came like a piercing anticlimax as millions of Nigerians already geared up for the much-publicized February 6 anti-government protest, woke up in rude shock yesterday to read that award-winning hip-hop musician, Innocent ‘Tuface Idibia’, who was leading the protest, has canceled the march.

The singer, up till late Friday, had maintained there was no going back on the planned protest, despite warning by security agencies that the rally was capable of being hijacked by hoodlums.

However, in a video released on Saturday night, Tuface, who eventually yielded to security advice, said it was not wise to go on with the protest, as the rally is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

‘One Voice’ protest goes on without Tuface, organisers insist