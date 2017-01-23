Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty will be celebrating this year’s Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in Oyotunji Village in United States of America.

According to a statement by the media aide to the monarch, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni made this known when receiving the delegation from Oyotunji, South Carolina, U.S.A led by the founder of Nigeria Socio-Economic Group (NASO) and ambassador of the village to Nigeria, Barrister Rotimi Bond on Thursday 19th January 19 2017 in his palace in Ile-Ife.

Oyotunji is an African village promoting the Nigerian cultural values in the United States of America has invited His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II as the Special Guest of Honour in its forthcoming Cultural Heritage Celebration.

Ooni of Ife to Attend Oyotunji Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in the U.S.