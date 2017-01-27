Ooni to revamp 201 traditional shrines in Ile-Ife

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has set out to beautify 201 traditional shrines and

heritage centres in the ancient town of Ife.

Ooni disclosed this through Moses Olafare, the director of media and public affairs to the palace.

According to Oba Adeyeye, the beautification is needed because Ile-Ife houses 201 of the 401 deities of the Yoruba people.

He noted that the new look would attract international tourists and traditionalists to the town.

The monarch further explained that histories have been preserved through custodians of Yoruba heritage and this has made it easy for traditionalists and foreign tourists to trace their origins and family roots.

“The shrines accommodating the 201 deities in the ancient city are now monuments and heritage sites for the Yoruba race and other traditionalists from the rest of the world.

“The shrines include: Olokun, Osara, Orunmila, Oduduwa, Oranfe and Aje. People visit the shrines in the same way Muslims and Christians go on pilgrimage to their holy lands.

“The preservation of these deities is a justification that Ile-Ife is actually a sanctified town,” he said.

“It has also brought about development to the town; and positively impacted on the socio-economic lives of the community,” the monarch said.

In November 2016, Ooni unveiled a 42-feet tall statue of Moremi Ajaroso in the ancient city. It is tallest in Nigeria and third tallest in Africa.

