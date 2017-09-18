The Federal Government believes the Indigenous People of Biafra is being used by the opposition to destabilise the government.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this at a news conference in Lagos.

In his words, IPOB is being sponsored by a “coalition of the politically-disgruntled and treasury looters whose intention was to divert attention from the efforts of the present administration.”

Justifying his claims, the minister recalled that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was the same person who, during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, advocated the unity of Nigeria.

He, therefore, wondered why Kanu would suddenly metamorphose into an IPOB monster who, was rather bent on dividing the country and setting the nation ablaze.

