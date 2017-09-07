Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Makurdi, the Benue state capital for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state. Osinbajo arrived in the capital Makurdi Wednesday afternoon and was received by State government officials.

He met with a traditional monarch and headed to an internally displaced persons camp where he delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to the displaced persons.

He told them the president was concerned about the flooding and wants a permanent solution to the problem.

The floods have led to the displacement of thousands and the collapse of the road linking Benue to Nasarawa State.

