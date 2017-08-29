Medical doctors in Osun state have given the state government a 21-day ultimatum to accede to their demands or risk total withdrawal of their services.

This is just as the state government appealed for their understanding in the face of the current economic challenges.

At a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in the state Tokunbo Olajumoke said health care delivery in the state has been negatively affected, owing to challenges pervading the sector.

Olajumoke who acknowledged the recent employment of some medical practitioners said the challenges facing the sector which includes payment of modulated salaries, have made some of them resign their appointments.

He said the association will be left with no choice but to declare an industrial action after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to the state governor on health matters Oluwagbemiga Oyinlola, assured that the state government will engage the doctors and resolve the issues.

Osun medical doctors threaten strike over unpaid entitlements