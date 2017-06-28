With less than 2 weeks to the Osun West senatorial by-election, the two major political parties have continued to trade blames of alleged rigging plans.

While the Peoples Democratic Party accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress of conniving with the election umpire to postpone the poll, the APC says the allegations are hogwash.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the Peoples Democratic Party at Press Conference listed 13 allegations against the ruling All Progressives Congress, principal of which include alleged connivance with the INEC to postpone July the 8th Osun West senatorial by-election and planned rigging of the election.

But the APC describes the allegations as laughable. Its spokesperson, Kunle Oyatomi says the PDP is guilty of all the allegations it made against the APC.

With the two major parties already moving round the 10 local government areas to canvass for votes, allegation of electoral violence cannot but rear its ugly head.

As the allegations and counter-allegations continue to fly in the build up to the July the 8th Osun West Senatorial by-election, residents of the state can only hope that the election is conducted in a violence-free atmosphere.

Osun West by-election: PDP, APC, bicker over rigging allegation