Political parties participating in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial by-election have signed a peace accord to ensure a violent free polls.

This is as the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Agboola Oshodi-Glover assures that every security apparatus will be deployed towards ensuring a peaceful exercise.

He enjoined all political parties to work towards having a hitch free exercise, assuring that maximum security is guaranteed.

Representatives of the political parties promised to conduct themselves peacefully during the polls.

Osun West by-election : Political parties sign peace accord