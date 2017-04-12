Outlaw tobacco in Nigeria, group tells WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been urged to educate tobacco consumers about the health consequences, addictive nature and mortal threat posed by tobacco.

 

Speaking  at a programme organised by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), in conjunction with the African Capacity Building foundation (ACBF),Ikeja,  a Senior Programme Officer, Okeke Anya, said stoppage of the use of tobacco products through measures such as 100 percent smoke free environment had become necessary.

Okeke argued that the core components of implementation includes education,  having regard for the law enforcement agents in order to monitor and improve effectiveness of implementation.

Outlaw tobacco in Nigeria, group tells WHO

April 12, 2017 8:55 am 0 Comments
Previous

Northern state governors hold emergency meeting over the Meningitis outbreak
Next

Ekiti Assembly imposes N1m fine on Fayemi for shunning summons

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>