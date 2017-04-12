The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been urged to educate tobacco consumers about the health consequences, addictive nature and mortal threat posed by tobacco.

Speaking at a programme organised by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), in conjunction with the African Capacity Building foundation (ACBF),Ikeja, a Senior Programme Officer, Okeke Anya, said stoppage of the use of tobacco products through measures such as 100 percent smoke free environment had become necessary.

Okeke argued that the core components of implementation includes education, having regard for the law enforcement agents in order to monitor and improve effectiveness of implementation.

Outlaw tobacco in Nigeria, group tells WHO