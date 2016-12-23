The lawyer standing trial for stabbing her husband to death, Yewande Oyediran, would spend the Christmas and New Year Celebrations in the confines of the Agodi Prison in Ibadan, Oyo state.

This, as the trial Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola also has lambasted the defence counsel, Leye Adepoju for applying for the case to be transferred to another judge and court.

Yewande’s defence counsel are accusing Justice Abimbola, who is the chief judge of the state,of bias in the handling of the case.

Justice Abimbola was furious in his response,promising to continue to protect the dignity and reputation of his court.

Government Workers In Taraba State have shut down the secretariat in Jalingo.

They are protesting against against the non-payment of their salaries.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said they were protesting against other irregularities in the payment of salaries of workers and pensions of retirees in the state.

The chairman listed other irregularities as illegal deductions from salaries and subjection of workers to meaningless screenings and futile verifications by the government.

Oyo Chief Judge condemns lawyer over accusation of bias