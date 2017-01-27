Nollywood actors, Papa Ajasco, Foluke Daramola amongst others will headline the second edition of Nigeria Carnival scheduled for Maryland, United States of America.

This was disclosed at the formal unveiling of the carnival activities in Lagos.

According to the organiser, Benson Akinkuebi,the carnival is an annual export of the best of Nigerian culture, dressing and music to the international communities

Entertainers who are also ambassadors of the project, say there is need to arrest the dying culture amongst Nigerians in diaspora

Papa Ajasco, others to headline Nigerian Cultural festival in the U.S.