The Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa state, has called on defectors to return to the party, and support Governor Seriake Dickson, develop the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson says the party has the largest membership, and structure, to win all elections in Bayelsa State.

TVC News Correspondent Ovieteme George reports hat the 2015/2016 Bayelsa Governorship election could pass for a popularity contest, a litmus test for loyalty and the triumph of people power which saw the Peoples Democratic Party winning in seven out of eight Local Government Areas of the state.

To this end, the ruling party in the state is throwing its doors open for former party faithful and defectors to return by inaugurating the Contact and Mobilization Committee to reach out to them.

Governor Seriake Dickson further assures PDP faithful in the state of the party’s strong support base.

The Fyneman Wilson-led Contact And Mobilization Committee has two weeks to submit an interim report.

Only PDP can win elections in Bayelsa – Dickson