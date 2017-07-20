The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved its state executives in Jigawa and Benue states even as it plans to conduct a non-elective special convention on August the 12th.

These and many more were the resolutions reached at the 74th National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja.

The NEC meeting was the culmination of a series of meetings such as the Expanded Caucus which held on Monday and National Caucus and BOT meetings which held just before this gathering.

The NEC meeting also took some drastic decisions such as setting up a mechanism for the party’s constitutional amendment and approving the immediate inauguration of two standing committees: the Disciplinary and Reconciliation committees.

Chieftains of the party said the journey to 2019 general election has kicked off with the party’s reorganization.

The spokesman of the party said all approved constitutional amendments have been circulated to the party leaders for perusal and that NEC will reconvene before the August 12 mini-convention to consider it.

PDP dissolves state executives in Jigawa, Benue