Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal says no development can take place in an atmosphere of chaos and therefore wants Nigerians to give peace a chance.

Tambuwal was speaking when members of the Sokoto community residents visited him at the Government House.

He commended them for the sustenance of peace and harmony in Sokoto state, which he says paved way for the development the state is currently witnessing.

Peaceful coexistence vital to development, says Tambuwal