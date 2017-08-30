Photos: Ahead of Cameroon clash, Mikel Obi leads Eagles in training

The Super Eagles are set to take on the lions of Cameroon as they hold their first training session in Uyo.

Ahead of 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Cameroon, all the invited players including Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Odion Ighalo, Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and 15 others took part in the training session on Tuesday evening.

Nigeria will host the lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday before flying to Yaounde for a return leg on Monday.

See photos below;

