Photos: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and CNN Reporter, Richard Quest In Lagos

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was at her best while posing with CNN Correspondent, Richard Quest.

Nigerian Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken stunning shots with celebrated CNN Correspondent, Richard Quest who is currently in Nigeria.Omosexy as she is popularly called by her fans was looking absolutely fabulous and gorgeous. Fans drolling on her page couldn’t get enough of the actress with many comments commending her makeup and dress sense.

omosex-1.jpg

April 28, 2017 8:52 am 0 Comments
