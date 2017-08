The D’Tigress, Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball team met with President Muhammadu Buhari today, August 30th as they celebrated their 2017 Afrobasket win.

Sam Vincent’s team defeated Senegal 65 – 48 in the final played on Sunday, August 27 and qualified for the World Championships in doing so.

President Buhari while receiving them, announced that each player will receive the sum of a million naira while the officials will receive half a million.

See photos:

Photos: President Buhari hosts D’Tigress, gifts each player N1million