Ahmed Musa, Leicester City and Nigeria International forward has married his South South wife, Juliet Ejue on Saturday in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State, Nigeria as he surprisingly worshiped in a church as well as share his club side Jersey.

The marriage ceremony (Traditional Marriage) which took place in the home town of Juliet Ejue at Idum Mbube in Ogoja Local Government Area, a distance away from Calabar, saw a marmot crowd as expected with the likes of Ushbebe, Ogeyi Onazi, Sheyi Law and many other dignitaries in attendance.

On his arrival, Musa and Wife did a round tour of the community sharing the famous King Power and Foxes Jerseys from Leicester City. The highly rated striker also took precious photos with Idum United footballers.

Musa being a Muslim drew speculations of whether he’d honoured the wife’s religion (Christianity) to follow her down the aisle to the church, but since love paid it all, the 23-rib man surprisingly worshipped with the wife at St. Columba Catholic Church, in Idum Mbube.

The community were surprised to see Musa worship in a church on Sunday during the thanksgiving ceremony since he’s a Muslim, but that was never the case for a man who’s seen his missing rib. He tends to love the woman so much from the point of view. He also related well with the people in the community, hugging and cheering every single person that comes his way.

Now Musa being a Muslim and Juliet being a Christian, there’s a tendency that either party has to cross over, but it’s still not clear who’s going to take the initiative and cross the carpet amongst the two of them. With what was on ground that day, it’s doesn’t matter for the couple. For no matter where they’ll pitch their tent religiously in the future, the duo loves themselves so very much.

Photos From Super Eagles Star Ahmed Musa’s Traditional Wedding