The prestigious African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) recently took place in Lagos on July 15, 2017 and as expected, several Nollywood stars turned up looking their best. Somkele Idhalama, Saidi Balogun, Ramsey Nouah, Stephanie Linus, Bimbo Akintola, Iyabo Ojo, Daniel K. Daniel, Dayo Amusa, Beverly Naya, Aki and Paw Paw were some of the stars seen on the red carpet.

Pictures of celebrities at AMAA 2017